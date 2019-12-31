|
|
Stanley J. Poster
Poughkeepsie, New York - Stanley J. Poster, 87, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away at home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. A local resident since 1964, Stanley was born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY on July 28, 1932. He was the son of Walter Poskropka and Michalina Bojarska Poskropka, both of Polish heritage. Stanley's birth surname of Poskropka was legally changed in 1944. He was a military veteran and served in the U.S. Army as a hospital medical technician at the time of the Korean conflict and received an honorable discharge from the service. Benefiting from his time in the military he completed his undergraduate work at St. John's University under the GI Bill. On June 5, 1955, he married his wife Eleanore Majkowski at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY. Stanley had worked as an engineer for IBM in East Fishkill. He was a member of the IBM Retirees Club and past member of the Polish-American Club, the Chelsea Yacht Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed skiing, sailing, theater, traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Eleanore, his son Matthew and wife Krystyna, his grandson Robert, and his granddaughter Michelle Cummings and husband Kareem and their sons Kari, Kristopher, Kason and Kareem. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Poster and his sister Gertrude Poskropka Bronikowska. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00-6:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 6, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church of St. Peter's Parish 299 Hudson View Drive Poughkeepsie, New York 12601. Burial will follow in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020