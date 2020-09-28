Stanley J. Waryas
Poughkeepsie - Stanley J. Waryas, 78, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on September 25, 2020 in Vassar Bros. Medical Center. He was born on August 18, 1942 in Poughkeepsie, NY the son of Stanley T. & Frances S. Pociask Waryas. Stan graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1960 and attended Marist College and SUNY New Paltz.
He married Luana Sunricker on November 13, 1977 in the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park, NY. She survives at home. Stan was employed by Taconic DDSO as a Developmental Aide in the Senior Program in Poughkeepsie, NY. He retired in 2005.
Stan was very proud of being a continuously Registered Boy Scout for over 70 years. During that time he earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout, was a graduate of the Boy Scouts National Training School, served in many capacities as Scout Master to the District Commissioner, and was the District Scout Executive at the Fort Orange-Uncle Sam Council in Albany, NY from 1967-1972.
Stan was a loving husband and father whose daughter Danielle was totally devoted to him. He was a lifelong N.Y. Giants football fan, a long suffering N.Y. Mets fan. Stan loved his 2 cats, Wilcox who died and his current one Callie who gave him many hours pleasure. The family would like to thank their dear friend Bill Copeland who spent every Sunday afternoon with Stan for the last 3 years.
Survivors include his daughter: Danielle Waryas at home; brother: John (Annette) Waryas of East Meadow, NY; his nieces: Karen & Linne and cousins: Mary Jane Starzyk and Barbara (Dr. David) Anifant.
Visitation is Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 8:30AM-9:30AM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10AM in St. Joseph's Church, 9 Lafayette Pl., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: Boy Scouts of America, Hudson Valley Council, 6 Jeanne Dr., Newburgh, NY 12550 OR Stray HELP, PO Box 245, Fishkill, NY 12524. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com