Stanley Lupinetti
1942 - 2020
Stanley Lupinetti

Cold Spring - Stanley Lupinetti, 78, a resident of Cold Spring and previously of Ossining and Montrose, died on September 30, 2020 from injuries sustained in a recent car accident.

Born on May 17, 1942 in Ossining, Stanley was the son of John and Lucy (Cava) Lupinetti. Stanley retired in 2005 from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 137.

Stanley loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandson, nephew Dorino, partner Angela and dog Sophie. He enjoyed his passions in racing cars, riding dirt bikes, restoring classic cars, boating, fishing, clamming, collecting model trains and traveling. Stanley was a member of the Rods N' Ends and Road Knights car clubs. Over the years, he restored dozens of classic cars and built hot rods with his sons, nephew and friends that frequently won first place in cars shows, especially with his 1932 Ford Sedan and 1949 Chevy Pickup.

Stanley is survived by his children, Stanley Lupinetti of Killington, VT, Denise Connors and her husband Bill of Chappaqua, Michael Lupinetti and his wife Suzanne of Yorktown Heights; his grandchildren, Ryan, Christopher, Jenna, Julie and James Connors; his great grandson, Liam Connors; and his brother, Dorino Lupinetti and his wife Joan of Greenbackville, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Lucy (Cava) Lupinetti; and his sisters, Louise Brimon and Joanne Nestor.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main St., Fishkill. Please visit Stanley's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
