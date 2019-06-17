Stefanie Fischer



STORMVILLE - Stefanie Fischer, 47, a lifelong area resident, died on June 15, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.



Stefanie was born on April 8, 1972 in Poughkeepsie and was raised in Highland. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Geneseo and her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from SUNY New Paltz. For the past twenty years, she has been a second and third grade teacher at Kent Elementary School, Carmel Central School District.



Stefanie was a parishioner of St. Denis Church in Hopewell Junction, where she also belonged to Women of Grace. She enjoyed being active with the Putnam County 4H Club in Carmel with her children. She loved the outdoors, especially spending time with her family at their cabin in the Adirondacks where she liked paddle boarding, kayaking, and camping.



On August 1, 1998 at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, Stefanie married Richard Fischer who survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Ryan and Grace Fischer; her brother, Michael Timperio and his wife Michele of Poughquag; her sisters-in-law, Robin Hannon of Monroe and Elizabeth McCammon of Bridgewater, VA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Rita (Scagnelli) Timperio.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 10 am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.



Donations may be made in Stefanie's memory to the Sparrows Nest or Caring for Carcinoid Foundation Inc/NET Research Foundation/Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation in Boston.