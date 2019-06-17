Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
602 Beekman Road
Hopewell Junction, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stefanie Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stefanie Fischer


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stefanie Fischer Obituary
Stefanie Fischer

STORMVILLE - Stefanie Fischer, 47, a lifelong area resident, died on June 15, 2019 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

Stefanie was born on April 8, 1972 in Poughkeepsie and was raised in Highland. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Geneseo and her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from SUNY New Paltz. For the past twenty years, she has been a second and third grade teacher at Kent Elementary School, Carmel Central School District.

Stefanie was a parishioner of St. Denis Church in Hopewell Junction, where she also belonged to Women of Grace. She enjoyed being active with the Putnam County 4H Club in Carmel with her children. She loved the outdoors, especially spending time with her family at their cabin in the Adirondacks where she liked paddle boarding, kayaking, and camping.

On August 1, 1998 at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, Stefanie married Richard Fischer who survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Ryan and Grace Fischer; her brother, Michael Timperio and his wife Michele of Poughquag; her sisters-in-law, Robin Hannon of Monroe and Elizabeth McCammon of Bridgewater, VA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Rita (Scagnelli) Timperio.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 10 am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction.

Donations may be made in Stefanie's memory to the Sparrows Nest or Caring for Carcinoid Foundation Inc/NET Research Foundation/Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation in Boston. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now