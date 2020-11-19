1/1
Stefany McAliney
1968 - 2020
Stefany McAliney

EAST FISHKILL - Stefany McAliney, 52, died at her home on November 18, 2020. A resident of Wingdale since 2010, she was a lifelong resident of the Town of East Fishkill.

Stefany was born in Cold Spring on April 29, 1968. She was a parishioner at St. Columba Church. Stefany enjoyed participating in The Special Olympics and was a member of the Dover Day Hab. She liked dancing, listening to music, singing, and swimming. Most of all, she loved being with her family.

She is survived by her mother, Irene McAliney of East Fishkill; her brothers, Thomas McAliney of Altmar and Michael McAliney and his wife Graziella of Altmar; her sister, Brenda Porter and her husband Brad of East Fishkill; her niece, Mikaela Porter of Charleston, SC; and her nephew, Nicholas Porter of Charleston, SC. Stefany was predeceased by her father, John J. McAliney in 2009.

Due to current COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columba Church followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Stefany's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
