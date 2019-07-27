|
Stella Canosa
Milton - Stella Canosa, 96 of Milton, entered into rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Crneka) Ribarich, she was born February 10, 1923 in Pula, Yugoslavia. Stella married the love of her life, Michael Canosa, and together they shared 69 wonderful years together. Michael predeceased Stella in 2013.
Stella was a member of the Altar Rosary Society at St. James Church, American Legion Auxiliary #124, Home Arts Club, Mother's Society of St. Augustine School, and was a Girl Scout Leader. Stella enjoyed crafts, baking, cooking, crocheting and gardening, and was an avid New York Mets Fan. Stella's life stands as a testament of the values that last forever: Family, Faith, Love and Friendship.
Survivors include her loving children, Joseph Canosa of Beaufort, NC, Linda (Michael) LaPolla of Milton, NY, Anne (Charlie) Wiener of Austin, TX, Michele Lobdell of Milton, NY and Kathleen (James) Hart of Milton, NY; grandchildren, Christopher (Kathelene) Canosa, Russell Weiner, Michael LaPolla IV, Melissa Rhatigan, Amanda (Thomas) Gallo, Alison (Steve) Wenzel, Erica Affuso and Patrick Lobdell; great-grandchildren, Cailin, Jack, Michael and Dominick Canosa, Emma and Abigail LaPolla, Eleanorah Rhatigan, Michaela and Eleni Gallo, and Lowen and Grady Wenzel; a sister, Mary Zuk; a brother, John (Theresa) Ribarich; sisters-in-law Jean Canosa and Jacqueline Canosa; and many other cherished family members. In addition to her parents and husband Michael, she was predeceased a brother, Joseph Ribarich, and brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Rose Casey, Marshall and Eda Canosa, Joseph Canosa, Robert Canosa, John Zuk and Joseph and Annette Ribarich.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Brooks Funeral Home, with burial following in St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 27, 2019