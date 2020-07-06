1/1
Stella Marie Brophy
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Marie Brophy

Poughquag - Stella Marie Brophy, a long-time resident of Poughquag, NY, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Vassar Bros Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY; she was 82.

A resident of Poughquag since 1974, she was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 2, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Richard Anthony Hogan and Sella Marie Fryan. She married James Michael Brophy in Philadelphia on July 23, 1960; he passed away May 31, 2001.

Stella was involved in realty and loved to read. She was an excellent cook and a great mom who loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two sons, James (Melanie) Brophy of Wingdale, NY and Richard Brophy of Villages, FL and her daughter, Susan Brophy of Poughquag, NY; and two grandchildren, James and Sarah Brophy of Lake Placid, NY.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her twin brother Richard Hogan.

Funeral services are private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home - Pawling
83 East Main Street
Pawling, NY 12564
(845) 855-3550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved