Stella Marie Brophy
Poughquag - Stella Marie Brophy, a long-time resident of Poughquag, NY, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Vassar Bros Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY; she was 82.
A resident of Poughquag since 1974, she was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 2, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Richard Anthony Hogan and Sella Marie Fryan. She married James Michael Brophy in Philadelphia on July 23, 1960; he passed away May 31, 2001.
Stella was involved in realty and loved to read. She was an excellent cook and a great mom who loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons, James (Melanie) Brophy of Wingdale, NY and Richard Brophy of Villages, FL and her daughter, Susan Brophy of Poughquag, NY; and two grandchildren, James and Sarah Brophy of Lake Placid, NY.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her twin brother Richard Hogan.
Funeral services are private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY.