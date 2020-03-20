|
Stephan Leed
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Stephan F. Leed, 43, passed away on March 19, 2020 in Boston.
He was born in Poughkeepsie on September 29, 1976 and grew up in Fishkill. Stephan graduated from John Jay High School. He was a chef for almost 25 years at restaurants in Boston, Atlanta, and New York City, and specialized in French cuisine.
Stephan is survived by his parents, Stephanie and Bobby Dyer of Hopewell Junction; his son, Carter; his girlfriend, Karla Zinnell; his brothers, Joshua Leed and his wife Jessica of Monroe and Alexander Leed of Hopewell Junction; his grandmother, Anna Kalfa of Florida; his niece, Layla; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Stephan was predeceased by his father, Jonathan Leed.
Due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Donations may be made in Stephan's memory to the Matt Herring Foundation (https://mattherringfoundation.org or 146 Old Route 9, Fishkill, NY 12524).
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020