Stephanie Bode
Pine Plains - Stephanie Melissa Bode, 33, a lifelong area resident, died on September 22, 2019.
Born in Poughkeepsie on May 14, 1986, she was the daughter of James Bode and Bonnie Feldman Quaid. Stephanie graduated from Pine Plains High School in 2005 where she played on the field hockey team. She was also one of the first girls to play for the Millbrook Raiders Football Team. She graduated cum laude from SUNY Albany with her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Sociology. Her goal was to become an Art Therapist.
Stephanie was a very talented young woman, enjoying drawing, crafts and costumes. She loved animals of all kinds and was an animal advocate. A brave woman, she always put others before herself. Her electrifying smile lit up every room that she walked into. Stephanie will forever be remembered for her loving compassion, and she will live on in the hearts of all she loved.
Stephanie is survived by her parents, James and Patricia Bode, and Bonnie and George Quaid; her grandparents, Jim and Sheila Bode, and Jeannine Bellizzi; her sisters, Holly Bode and Abbey Quaid; her uncle, Scott Bode; and many other loving family members and friends.
A private celebration of life will be held for Stephanie. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the animal rescue of your choice. Please visit Stephanie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 28, 2019