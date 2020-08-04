Stephanie Ellen (Lawson) Gasparich
Holmes - Stephanie Ellen (Lawson) Gasparich, 62, of Holmes, NY passed peacefully at home, wrapped in the loving arms of her son, daughter and husband.
Born in Mt. Kisco, NY on June 17, 1958, she was the beloved wife of Peter Gasparich. She is predececed by her parents Estelle Alice (Scherer) Lawson and Warren G. Lawson. She leaves behind two children, Christine Alice Gasparich (John Hambley) and Eric Daniel Gasparich, a grandson, Jack Montgomery Hambley, a brother Scott Lawson (Wendy) of Fernandina Beach, FL, and niece, Katy Joyce.
Stephanie is survived by a large and lively extended family. Stephanie and her three childhood neighbors became inseparable, lifelong best friends. Her warm heart and magnetic personality drew together a wide circle of dear friends, whom she loved like family. The circle was ever - expanding, even into her last days.
After graduating from Brewster High School in 1976, Stephanie worked as an administrative assistant for BKG Supply and later as a personal assistant to philatelist Jeff Purser. She and Peter were married on September 4, 1982, and following the births of their children, Stephanie spent the next decade as a stay-at-home mom. She found her life's calling in her work as a teacher's aide at Hudson Valley United Cerebral Palsy Preschool. In her 23 years at HVUCP, Stephanie's patience, optimism, silliness, and compassion touched the loves of hundreds of children, families, and colleagues.
Stephanie was a doting mother who always answered her phone and remembered sweet details like the anniversary of her daughter's tonsillectomy and the names of her son's favorite fly-fishing spots. She was the embodiment of grace, beauty and strength throughout her life, and most acutely, in her two-year-long battle with stage IV neuroendocrine cancer. She met pain with humor and positivity. Those who were lucky to bear witness to her spirit were forever changed by it, giving her family comfort in the persistence of a maternal legacy of love that is nothing short of divine.
A memorial service will be held at Beecher Funeral Home in Brewster, NY when it is safe for Stephanie's family and friends to travel from near and far to be together and honor her beautiful soul. Beecher Funeral Home, Brewster, NY assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit www.beecherfuneralhome.com
to send condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hudson Valley United Cerebral Palsy Preschool.