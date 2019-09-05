|
|
Stephanie T. Sokolowski
Poughkeepsie - Stephanie T. Sokolowski, 88, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on September 2, 2019 in Vassar Bros. Medical Center. She was born on October 15, 1930 in Poland the daughter of Anastazy & Cecylia Kahehska Milczewski. Stephanie married Eugene L. Sokolowski on November 23, 1952 in St. Joseph's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. He predeceased her on January 18, 2008.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph's Church serving on the Rosary Society and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of P.A.C.C. #363. Stephanie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who enjoyed gardening, sewing and traveling extensively with her husband in their retirement. She loved her cat Missy who was her companion for the last ten years.
Survivors include her daughter: Jeanette (Gregory) Kihlmire of LaGrangeville, NY; brother: Chester (Hazel) Milczewski of Hyde Park, NY; grandchildren: Laurie Kihlmire & Brian Kihlmire. There are several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers: Ted & William Lewandowski and sisters: Stella Melfe & Josephine Milczewski.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019, 4-7PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10AM is St. Joseph's Church, 9 Lafayette Pl., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial Donations on Stephanie's behalf may be made to Mid-Hudson Animal Aid, 54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508 (please indicate designee). If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019