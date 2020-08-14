Stephen Bridges
Rhinebeck - Stephen G. Bridges, 87, a longtime resident of Rhinebeck, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.
Born on December 29th, 1932, in Pittsfield, MA, he was the son of the late Samuel H. and Elizabeth (Summerfield) Bridges, Sr. Stephen served in the US Army during the Korean War.
For many years, he worked in maintenance at the John Andrus Memorial Home located in Hastings on Hudson, NY. Previously he worked as an adjuster with Federal Paper Board.
Stephen was a member of Montgomery Post 429 American Legion in Rhinebeck, NY.
He is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie (Tom) Connolly of Rhinebeck, NY, Susan Bridges of Rhinebeck, NY; his grandchildren, Justin Huber, Joshua Huber, James Reardon, Ian Connolly, Evan Connolly, Richard Gordon, and Allison Hitt; four great grandchildren, Rickie, Dylan, Rhianna, and Rochelle; along with extended family and friends.
A sister, Elizabeth Bridges, and a brother, Samuel H Bridges Jr. predeceased him.
Funeral services will be private and interment will be held at Rhinebeck Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
