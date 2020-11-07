1/1
Stephen Burati
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Burati

Hopewell Junction - Stephen A. Burati, 79, an area resident for 50 years and formerly of Springfield, MA, died on November 5, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon.

Born in Springfield, MA on March 24, 1941, he was the son of Raymond and Eleanor (Lawler) Burati. He graduated from Classical High School in Springfield, MA and received his bachelor's degree in music education from West Virginia Wesleyan College. Stephen served our country in the US Air Force during Vietnam and was a member of the US Air Force Band. Following his honorable discharge, he taught music in Michigan and then completed his master's degree in guidance counseling at Springfield College. He worked as a guidance counselor in Nantucket for one year and then was employed by the Wappingers Central School District as a guidance counselor at John Jay High School and Roy C. Ketcham High School. He taught private trumpet lessons in his home and was an avid fan of live jazz music. He was also a passionate runner and ran several marathons during his lifetime.

Stephen was married to Janet Burati of Hopewell Junction. He is also survived by two daughters and their spouses: Shandra and Robert Milroy and Janine and Erik Sloth. Stephen leaves behind five grandchildren: Aidan, Ronan, and Teagan Milroy and Alexander and Katherine Sloth.

Private services will be held with interment in St. Denis Cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved