Stephen D. Bracey
Wassaic - Stephen D. Bracey, 68, a longtime resident of Wassaic, NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home in Wassaic. Mr. Bracey was a correctional officer at Greenhaven Correctional facility for over 25 years retiring in 2007. For the last 13 years, Mr. Bracey had been a school bus driver for the Millbrook School District. Mr. Bracey had also served as a NYSCOBA Union Representative.
Born on September 15, 1951 in Bellmont, NY, he was the son of the late Henry A. and Lorilda P. (Humiston) Bracey. On February 7, 1976 in Millbrook, NY, he married Patricia Massarelli who survives at home.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Bracey is survived by his son, Jason Bracey of Wassaic, NY; a brother, Errol Bracey of Lubbock, TX and a sister, Pamela LaBrake of New Milford, CT. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alyssa, Kadence and Deagan Bracey and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Shellie Marie Bracey and four brothers, Harry, Alan, James and Elton Bracey.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A graveside service and burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Route 22, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.