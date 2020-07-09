Stephen D. "Bozo" Helmstadt
Poughkeepsie, NY - Stephen D. "Bozo" Helmstadt, 72 of the Town of Poughkeepsie, NY, died at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. A 45 year local resident, Stephen was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 16, 1948 to George and Violet Gloss Helmstadt. He married the former Eileen Toth on April 5, 1989 in Poughkeepsie, NY and survives at home.
A US Army Veteran, Stephen was a retired aide at the Hudson River State Hospital. He was a member of Holy Trinity Church. Stephen was a jokester, loved trout fishing and making bird calls.
In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by sisters Joan (Harold) Abramowitz of Brooklyn, NY, Irene (Reg) Coons of Milan, NY, brothers Roy (Christine), Helmstadt of Delaware, Kenneth Helmstadt of Forest Hills, Queens, NY and many nieces and nephews. Stephen was predeceased by Arthur Helmstadt. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Sylvia Cemetery in Tivoli, NY. Memorial donations can be made to the DC SCPA, https://dcspca.org
