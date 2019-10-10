|
|
Stephen J. Passante
Highland, NY - Stephen J Passante, a Highland High School graduate, a US Naval Veteran, and life-long resident of Highland NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on October 8, at the age of 69.
Stephen was a 30 year retiree of the NYSDOT and a 10 year retiree of the Highland Central School District. Even after two retirements, he continued to work for a landscaping company up to just before he died. He was in the US Navy and was a member of the American Legion Lloyd Post# 193, and lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post# 6534.
An avid sports fan, Stephen was known as one of the best center fielders in the Hudson Valley during his generation, which lead him to a try-out
with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Spring of 1972.
Stephen was the son of Carmine Neil and Margaret Anne Passante
of Highland, and the Grandson of Paul and Anna Salzano
Passante, Anne Meuser and George Busick. He is survived by his
wife of 42 years, Diana Passante, his son Derek and daughter in
law Liza Passante, his daughter Stephanie and son in law Billy
Lucas, his grandchildren Cameron, Maddox, and Ava, and was
looking forward to meeting his new grandson who is due in
January. He is also survived by his brother John Passante of
Highland, his Aunt Rosalie Marinucci, Uncle Charlie and Aunt Lucy
Busick, Aunt Shirley Passante, Aunt Jean Passante, and Uncle Paul
and Aunt Fran Passante. He is survived by his Sister in law and her
husband Joann and George White, and brother in law and his wife
Joseph and Katie Rao. Stephen is also survived by his two
Godsons Russell Passante and Thomas Roberts, and his
Goddaughter Ann Marie Connelly, nieces Danielle Carter, Nicole
Roberts, Melissa White, Ciara Copeland, and nephew Michael Rao.
Stephen is survived by great nephews and nieces, cousins and
friends too numerous to list, but were all well loved.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday Oct 13, 2019 from 3:00 pm
to 7:00 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main
St., Highland NY. 12528. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday Oct. 14, 2019 10:00 am at St. Augustine's RC Church, 55 Main St., Highland NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019