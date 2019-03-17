|
Stephen Martinez
Staatsburg - Stephen Martinez, 62, affectionately known to some as 'Hardwood', died unexpectedly at home in Staatsburg on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Born on July 15, 1956 in Newburgh, he was the son of the late Angel Manuel Martinez and Laura Mae Hoben Martinez. Steve attended schools in Cornwall-On-Hudson, Gardnertown, and Hyde Park; ultimately graduating from F. D. Roosevelt High School in 1974.
Mr. Martinez proudly served in US Army from 1974 to 1981. Ultimately attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was a Combat Engineer at Fort Devens, Mass. and Eschborn, Germany, and a Squad Leader.
After returning from Germany, he worked as a truck driver for various companies, and was known on the CB radio as 'Hardwood the Hauler'.
Steve went on to work for twenty years for Mid-Hudson Addiction Recovery Centers (MARC) at all of their houses and for ten years in administration as the facility coordinator. He retired in 2013 to care for his ailing wife.
Mr. Martinez was known for his kind spirit, and his love of animals and music.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Morgan Martinez of Staatsburg; step-son, Dennis C. Morgan and wife, Kathy, of Hyde Park; five sisters, Jane Luciano, Bonnie Swiderski, and Patti Cserjes, all of NJ, Laura Depew of Texas, and Sherry Martinez of California; brother, Henry Swindell of NJ; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Angela Lucia Martinez.
There are no calling hours. Cremation has taken place.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, March 23rd at the Netherwood Baptist Church, 1211 Netherwood Rd., Salt Point.
Steve's family respectfully requests memorial donations may to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.org).
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 17, 2019