Stephen Patrick Teed
LaGrangeville -
Stephen Patrick Teed, 62, a lifetime resident of Dutchess County, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Steve was born on April 28,1957, in Poughkeepsie, NY, to Stephen and Alice (Seifts) Teed Jr. He was a 1975 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School.
On June 28, 1986, Steve married his soulmate and best friend, Ann Miceli. Together, they created "The Teed House," which was always full of dancing, singing and laughter. Steve was a dedicated husband, father, son and brother. He was a caretaker to all that knew him and a father figure to the many that he treated as his own children. Steve was always the first on the scene and the one that many people looked to for support and guidance.
Steve had many passions in life including music, sports, swimming and maintaining his beautiful property. However, Steve's primary passion for life was his family and his business, Cim-Tech Corporation, which he successfully owned and operated for over 35 years.
As a young man of 19, Steve started with a pencil, paper and drafting board and set out to create his dream. Cim-Tech Corporation, est. 1986, started with just a few employees and later grew into a prosperous work family of talented individuals fostering a global community. Steve was known for his integrity, hard work and honoring a contract with a handshake. These qualities drew people to him and many worked alongside him to pursue the design of many innovative projects spanning across the medical, cosmetic and robotic industries. Steve's work led to innumerable patents that have made a difference in the world. Steve also took pride in being a mentor to young budding engineers and young community members. He enjoyed coaching CYO and town leagues in baseball and basketball. He was also an active donor to many charities about which he was passionate.
Steve is survived by his wife, Ann Miceli Teed, and their children: Nicole and her husband, Jay Kees, of Charleston, SC; Chelsea and her husband, Daniel Mulroy, of Poughkeepsie, NY; Stephen P. Teed of Beacon, NY; his grandchildren Alena Kees and Perry Mulroy; his parents, Stephen and Alice Teed Jr.; his siblings, James Teed, Nancy Teed and Michael Teed, as well as many nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
In lieu of a traditional wake service, we instead invite all who knew Steve and his family to join us and celebrate his life between the hours of 5pm-8pm on Thursday, August 1, at Farm to Table Bistro at 1083 Route 9, Fishkill, NY, 12524.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday, August 2, at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1925 Route 82, Lagrangeville, NY, 12540.
"No regrets." - Steve Teed - July 30, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home. 845-452-0790
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 1, 2019