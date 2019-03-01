Resources
Stephen R. Corns

Stephen R. Corns In Memoriam
In Cherished

Memory of

Stephen R. Corns

03/05/1933 - 03/01/1991

Loving memories never dies as years go on and days pass by. In our hearts a memory is kept of one we loved and will never forget.



Una, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren



In Memory of my beloved son, Stephen,

who joined his Dad on February 26, 2015.



A special smile, a special face, in my heart a special place. Memories are a gift to treasure, mine of you will last forever.

Your Loving Mum
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
