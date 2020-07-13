Stephen T. Edelstien
Gallatin - Stephen T. Edelstein, 74, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Stephen, and his wife Frances, retired from to their home in Gallatin from New York City several years ago.
He was a graduate of the SUNY Buffalo and received a Master's degree in computer science from SUNY Binghamton. For many years he and Frances worked for Oracle in the Silicon Valley before returning to New York City where they founded Relational Business Systems. Stephen also author several popular tutorial books on databases.
Born September 15, 1945 in New York, he was the son of David and Lillian (Teichner) Edelstein.
Stephen is survived by his wife Frances of Gallatin; a brother Dr. Arthur Edelstein; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are Thursday, 1:00 PM, at the Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Inc., Pine Plains.
