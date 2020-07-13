1/
Stephen T. Edelstien
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Stephen T. Edelstien

Gallatin - Stephen T. Edelstein, 74, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Stephen, and his wife Frances, retired from to their home in Gallatin from New York City several years ago.

He was a graduate of the SUNY Buffalo and received a Master's degree in computer science from SUNY Binghamton. For many years he and Frances worked for Oracle in the Silicon Valley before returning to New York City where they founded Relational Business Systems. Stephen also author several popular tutorial books on databases.

Born September 15, 1945 in New York, he was the son of David and Lillian (Teichner) Edelstein.

Stephen is survived by his wife Frances of Gallatin; a brother Dr. Arthur Edelstein; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are Thursday, 1:00 PM, at the Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Inc., Pine Plains.

To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
7749 S Main St
Pine Plains, NY 12567
(518) 398-7777
