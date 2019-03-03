Steve Mason



Poughkeepsie - Steve passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on February 27, 2019, with his loving wife Petti and his brother in-law Alan by his side. Steve had been in the Hospital for the previous 61 days, where Petti sat everyday holding his hand telling him how much she loved him.



Steve was born on May 27, 1947 in the Bronx, where he lived until he moved to Poughkeepsie in 1980.



Steve work for the City of Poughkeepsie Transportation Department for 25 years as a dispatcher for the bus division until he retired in 2014. Since then he has worked for Total Transportation.



In 1986 Steve met the love of his life Petti and the two of them began to build a beautiful life together. Anyone who would see them together could immediately see the love they had for each other. They were both best friends and soul mates. Steve and Petti enjoyed a lot of different things together but most of all they enjoyed each other, It didn't matter if they were on a cruise, in a car, at a restaurant or just sitting in their kitchen talking, just as long as they were together.



Steve was an amazing, loving and generous person who loved life in his own way and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. There isn't a person who came into contact with Steve who he didn't touch in his own special way.



Steve was not only an amazing husband to Petti but he was and amazing stepfather to John and an even more amazing grandfather to Brendan, Justin and Ryan. He also had a special place in his heart for Jon's Kelly. He will be missed more than words can ever express. Steve enjoyed studying history and loved reading books about history and particularly he enjoyed reading about previous wars. He would sit in front of his TV and watch the history channel for hours. Steve also had an interest in children with special needs which grew out of his love for his grandson Justin.



Steve was predeceased by his mother Marilyn Nelson Mason, his father Howard Mason and granddaughter Sophia.



Steve leaves behind his loving wife Petti, His Stepson Jon (Kelly), his adoring grandchildren, Brendan, Justin and Ryan. His sister Marlene and brother in-law Joel, his niece and her husband Jessica and Ken their Children Bryce and Lila, his brother in-law and sister in-law Alan and Cheri and their 3 daughters and his cats Meme, Molly and Mikey.



Calling hours will be held Tuesday March 5, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral services will be Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



The family would like to say a special thank you to all of the nurses at Vassar Brothers for their care and love, Steve will be deeply missed.



If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019