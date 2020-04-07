|
|
Steve Rybkin
UNION VALE - Steve Joseph Rybkin, 59, an area resident since 2005, formerly of New York City, died on April 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital.
He was born July 1, 1960 in NYC to Michael Rybkin and Anna Strausser. Steve was a construction flagger for MTA in NYC for 23 years. He was a parishioner of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in LaGrangeville and a member of the Hudson Valley Sportsmen's Association.
Steve is survived by his wife of 17 years Michelle Garcia-Rybkin. They were married on Sept 12, 2003 in NYC @ Grace Church. He is also survived by his children, Stephen Rybkin and his wife Katie, Jessica Rybkin, and Gabriel Rybkin; his siblings, Paul, Michael and John Rybkin, and Ludmila Weistreich; his goddaughter, Maryann Leibmann; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Larissa Jolly.
Private services will be held at this time with interment in Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home. Please visit Steve's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020