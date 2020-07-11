Steven B. Cooper
Highland - Steven B. " Coop " Cooper, 65 years, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020 In Manhattan.
He was born on Friday July 9, 1954 in Brooklyn, the son of the late Frederick and the late Gloria Smart Cooper
Coop attended schools in Brooklyn. Coop attened the NYS Department of Corrections Academy and went on to work at Green Haven Correction Facility as a Corrections Officer. Coop was loved by all that knew him. He always had a smile on his face and a tooth pick in his mouth. Anyone who worked with Coop or knew him, knew he had your back and was always there if needed. After Coop finished working at Green Haven he had some health issues but that never held him back and he fought long and hard to over come them. Coop will be missed by all who knew him. Coop is survived by his family and many many friends who loved him dearly.
Calling hours will be held on Monday July 13 from 5pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral Services will be held during the calling hours at 7:30pm Officiated by Retired Chaplin of Green Haven Father Fernando. With keeping Coop's wishes cremation will take place after the services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
If you can not make the calling hours or services you can join in on Zoom. The meeting ID is 725 853 9344 and the PW is 3ljSB8
