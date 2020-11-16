Steven D. PoismanRed Hook - Steven D. Poisman, 59, of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City.Born on March 2, 1961, in Grosse Point, MI, he was the son of Gerald Poisman of Red Hook, NY and the late Carol (Burnap) Poisman.Steve married Christine Hitzel on February 25, 2006 in Red Hook, NY and Christine predeceased him on March 2, 2012.For many years, Steve worked as an assistant engineer with NYS Dept. of Transportation based in Poughkeepsie, NY.Steve was a member of 3D Trials, and an avid Forge of Empire player. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and taught a Motorcycle Safety course for several years. He loved long walks with his granddaughter Elliana, while soaking up sun rays and visiting neighbors. He enjoyed bowling, road trips with his family especially to Key West, and yelling at the TV during Giants and Yankees games. He previously volunteered as a local EMT. He could often be found entertaining friends during a neighborhood "porch party." A father to everyone, he had more adopted kids than one could count. He was happiest at home surrounded by family, watching old movies, drinking good beer, and eating good food (which always happened to be Spaghetti.)In addition to his father, Steve is survived by his loving sister and brother in law, Shirley (Craig) Dorion of Germantown, NY; his children, Thomas (Steven) McCarthy of Kingston, NY, Erin McCarthy of Kingston, NY, Victoria "Tori" (Terrence Boyer) McCarthy of Mount Tremper, NY, and Amber (Dean Capabianca) McCarthy of Red Hook, NY; and his granddaughter, Elliana Capabianca; along with extended family, colleagues, and numerous friends.Memorial donations may be made in Steve's memory to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund.Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2 to 4PM and 6 to 8PM.Due to Covid-19/ NYS Guidelines- masks, social distancing, & capacity limitations will be adhered too. During visitation, please be respectful to those who may be waiting to visit by keeping your stay brief if possible. Your patience is appreciated. Thank you.Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.