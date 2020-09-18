Steven Edward Boles
Staatsburg - Steven Edward Boles, 34, a lifelong area resident of Staatsburg, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Albany.
Born in Poughkeepsie on July 8th, 1986, he was the son of Steven E. Boles, who survives at home in Staatsburg.
Steven found his love for baseball at a young age, he played on the 1996 Hyde Park Little League District Championship Team (for 9 & 10 year-olds), the 2002 Hyde Park Senior League District 17 Championship Team, and the F.D. Roosevelt High School Baseball Team. He also loved watching his uncle and nephews play and was an avid NY Yankee fan.
A 2005 graduate of F.D.R. High School, Steven went on to work in construction, and found his passion in mechanical skills.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his ATV and motorcycle.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Hailee Ann Boles of Albany; son, Steven Edward Boles Jr. of Ohio; grandmother, Carol Ann Milroy, of Staatsburg; uncles, Mark D. Milroy of Hyde Park, John G. Boles IV of Red Hook, Don Milroy of Rhinebeck, and Bill Milroy of Ghent; aunts, Cathy Milroy Rau of Oregon, Alice Jane Brun (Jack) of Florida, and Carrie Hill of Germantown; nephews, Tyler, Brayden, and Colton Milroy, all of Hyde Park, Eric and Garrett Hill, both of Livingston, Jessica Coon (Stewart) of Clermont; and many other uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandfathers, John Boles III of California, and Donald Milroy of Staatsburg; grandparents, Elizabeth and John Boles, and uncle, Robert Boles, all of Florida.
Cremation has taken place.
Graveside services and burial of Steven's ashes will take place at 2 pm, Saturday, September 26th at Crum Elbow Cemetery, North Quaker Lane, Hyde Park.
Cards and donations for the family may be sent to Steven's father, Steven Boles, P.O. Box 311, Staatsburg, NY 12580.
The Boles family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support during this trying time.
To send an online condolence please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.