Steven F. Dobbie
Hyde Park - On February 1, 1968, Steve was born at Vassar Brothers Hospital. He remained a Hudson Valley resident throughout his life until his death on January 29, 2019 at the same hospital. He passed peacefully while surrounded by family and friends.
Steve was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, graduated from Wallkill High School in 1986, held various management positions, and especially enjoyed his most recent position as a certified Generac mechanic. He was also an ASE-certified master mechanic and generally could fix anything he put his mind to. Creative, loving, and resourceful, he was always learning, rebuilding vehicles, and tinkering with computers and electronics.
Steve is survived by his partner of 10 years, Virginia (Ginny) Cline; Ginny's family, including her daughters and grandchildren, whom he greatly adored; his mother and step-father, Kay and John Finn of Pleasant Valley; his father, Tom Dobbie; his brother and brother's partner, Brian Dobbie and Katrina Szul; his sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Johannes Neuer of Manhattan; his brother and sister-in-law, Aaron and Amanda Finn; and many members in his extended family.
The family will not be holding a public ceremony. Anyone wishing to send remembrances may contribute to the Steven Dobbie Memorial Fund at GoFundMe.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 7, 2019