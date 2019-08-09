|
Steven F. Licato
Poughkeepsie - Steven F. Licato, age 68, of Poughkeepsie NY died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center following complications after surgery. Steven was born July 14, 1951 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He is the son of the late Joseph and late Florence Licato. He married Elaine J. "Leno" Licato on March 19, 1977 in Poughkeepsie. He was previously employed and retired from Hudson River Psychiatric Center after 40 plus years. Steven belonged to Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie and he loved to donate to St. Jude's' and Catholic Charities. He loved his family and friends, and would do anything for them. Stevens's biggest hobby was playing the guitar; he loved all types of music, especially jazz. He is survived by his daughter Gina F. Licato of Poughkeepsie, his sister Angela McNeil and brothers Joseph Licato and James Licato all of Poughkeepsie. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his two grandchildren Daniel and Keelina Roche of Long Island, NY. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church and burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 9, 2019