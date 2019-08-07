|
Steven Ira Gold
- - GOLD - Steven Ira. Born September 27, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY. Beloved father. Dr. Steven Gold, husband of Marion Gold for over 56 years, passed away peacefully on August 6 after a lengthy illness. He is a graduate of Colgate University and NYU College of Dentistry. He completed his postdoctoral education in 1970 in Periodontology at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine followed by a long and distinguished career with practices in Fishkill and Manhattan until his retirement in 2011. He was also a Clinical Professor of Dental Medicine at Columbia and Adjunct Professor of Dental Medicine at NY Medical College. Among his other academic and professional accomplishments were: served as President of the Northeastern Society of Periodontists and the International Academy of Periodontology; widely published in scientific journals on Periodontology and on the history of Dentistry; received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Columbia Periodontal Alumni and the Scopp medal from the Northeastern Society of Periodontists and served honorably as a Captain in the US Army Dental Corps. He was passionate about his family, friends, students and patients. He loved painting and studied at the Art Students League and Academy of Design. His paintings hang proudly in the houses, offices and fishing lodges of his friends and family around the world. His love affair with fishing for trout began at age 8 and he was an avid fly fisherman since 1960. He was a member of the Anglers' Club of NY and his passion for fly fishing took him all over the world. In particular, Iceland inspired both his painting and his fishing. He is survived by his wife, Marion; two children: Geoffrey (54) and Lauren (51); two brothers: Robert (73) and Dennis (67); four grandchildren: Gabrielle (24), Alexa (16), Nathan (21), Jason (20).
In lieu of flowers please send donations to or the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8th, 2019 at 10 am at Riverside Memorial Chapel, NYC followed by a graveside service and interment at Beacon Hebrew Alliance Cemetery on Osborne Hill Rd. in Fishkill, NY at approx. 1 pm. Family will be sitting Shiva in NYC on Friday and Saturday, August 9th and 10th, from 4 pm - 8 pm. Call 914-474-2024 for details
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019