Steven Martello
BEEKMAN - Steven J. Martello, 53, an area resident since 1979 and formerly of Riverside, CT, died peacefully at his home on March 17, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Stamford, CT on August 27, 1966, he was the son of Barbara Marie (Maksimowicz) Martello and the late Rocco Martello. He had been employed as a mechanic and truck driver. He enjoyed camping and NASCAR.
In addition to his mother, Steven is survived by his sister, Dawn Meyer and her husband Scott; his brother, Domenick Martello; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sister, Deana Martello.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Denis Church, and burial will follow at St. Denis Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020