Steven N. Vegeto, age 68, passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Vassar Brother's Hospital in Poughkeepsie after a long illness. Steve was a leap year baby born on February 29, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Peter Sr. and Gloria (Stavropoulos) Vegeto. Steve was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and Dutchess Community College where he earned his degree in accounting. He worked at IBM for 20 years as a security guard and accountant. After leaving IBM, Steve started his own business designing and installing audio/video systems throughout the Hudson Valley and New York City area.
Steve was a very kind, personable, compassionate, and outgoing man. He enjoyed striking up conversations with friends, family, colleagues and strangers at any occasion. He was known for his sense of humor and cheerful attitude. He loved music, comedy and Italian food. He also loved his family very much.
Steve is survived by his wife Marie; his son Mathew Vegeto; his son David Vegeto; his brother Peter Vegeto Jr.; his sister Susan (Vegeto) Mitchell, his grandchildren, Devin, Gianni, Braydin, and Malaki, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home located at 218 Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY on Thursday March 5th from 5-7pm to celebrate Steve's life. Wheelchair entrance is located in the rear of the funeral home off Vassar Street. A Mass of Christian burial will take place 10am on Friday, March 6th at St. Martin DePorres Church,118 Cedar Valley Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020