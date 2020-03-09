|
|
Steven Santivenere
Wappingers Falls - Steven Santivenere, 48 of Wappingers Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Steven was born in Poughkeepsie on October 22, 1971, the son of Pamela (Balash) Barnett and Michael Santivenere. He was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School and played on the baseball and football teams. He was also a graduate of the University of Hartford with a degree in Psychology.
Steven was larger than life. He would enter a room and light it up instantly. His generosity and kindness were second to none. He would give you the shirt off his back if it would help you. He surrounded himself with amazing lifelong friends. His children were the light of his life, they were the center of his universe. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Yankees and Giants. Steven had a deep appreciation for music. He loved to play the drums and sing. In his youth, he was an avid follower of the Grateful Dead.
He is survived by his beloved children, Charlie, James, and Olivia of Ponte Vedra, FL, his mother Pamela Barnett and her husband Bruce of Wappingers Falls, his father Michael Santivenere and his wife Linda of Austin, TX, his brother Michael Santivenere of Poughkeepsie, his brother Christopher Barnett and wife Kirsten of Torrington, CT, his nephews Andrew and Hayden, niece Gianna, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents and Uncle Ed. Steven is loved by so many. His compassion, humor and overall zest for life has left an imprint on the hearts of all who knew him.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Steven touched are invited to celebrate his life at a Memorial Service at Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Steven's name to the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie at: https://www.childrenshome.us/donate/. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020