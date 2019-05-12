Steven Tompkins



Wappingers Falls - Steven D. Tompkins, 66, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully at his home on May 9, 2019.



Born in Beacon on June 21, 1952, he was son of the late Charles Raymond Tompkins and Jean Roberta DuBois Tompkins. Steven had worked as a Plumber for many years and then with the Town of Wappinger Recreation Department until his retirement. He was a life member of the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but he loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Steven is survived by his lifelong partner and friend, Luann Garcia; her children, Christina Chorba and her husband Joe, and Colene Garcia; their grandchildren, Ezequiel, Cory, Zenia, Jenna, Cassandra, Jaylyn and Ana; and their great-grandson, E.J. He is also survived by his children, Steven and Dawn; his brother, Lee; and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 10-11am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a funeral service at 11am followed by interment in Union Cemetery of Lloyd.



Please visit Steven's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 12, 2019