Steven W. Skeen
Rhinebeck - Steven W. Skeen, a longtime resident of Rhinebeck and the area, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2019. Steve was born on March 7, 1952 to B. Mack Skeen and Dorothy L Skeen.
He attended and graduated Rhinebeck High School. He started a business called "The Energy Shop" in 1975 selling woodstoves; after The Energy Shop closed down in 1984 he had numerous jobs including UPS, Hopewell Precision, Design Architectural Millworks, and Link Belt. He recently retired from Purchasing at Hopewell Precision.
He is survived by his son Steven and his wife Courtney, his daughter Kimberly, and two grandchildren, Aiden and Mason, who brought him much joy and pride. He is also survived by brothers Tom (Lisa), Rick (Dina), his sister Sue (Bill), and six nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents as well as his brother, Chris.
His generous, loving, risk-taking, and care free attitude will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him over the years.
Steve's burial will be private.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019