Stuart Haras
Poughkeepsie - Stuart Haras, 63, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at home. A lifelong resident of LaGrange, he was born on July 20, 1957 in West Point, MA to the late Col. Robert J. Haras and DeSales Glover. Stuart had worked as a master mechanic for Brownell Motors, retiring in 2012. On August 14, 2007 he married Sunday Tarner in LaGrange and she survives him at home. Stuart enjoyed golf and fixing computers and things. In addition to his wife, Sunday, he is survived by his mother and his children; son Justin Haras of Beekman, NY, son Wade Haras of Chandler, AZ, daughter Shelby Ann Haras of Boston, MA and son Thomas Brill of Stratford, CT. Also surviving is his brother and sister-in-law Robert J. Haras and Judith Racino of Newburgh, NY and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Anette Glover of Sweetwater, TN. There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If desired, donations may be made in his name to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com