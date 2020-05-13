Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Stuart James "Jim" Petkovich


1947 - 2020
Stuart James "Jim" Petkovich Obituary
Stuart James "Jim" Petkovich

Ancram - Stuart James "Jim" Petkovich, 72, a longtime resident of Ancram, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Ancram. Mr. Petkovich was a stationary engineer at the Wassaic Developmental Center for over 25 years.

Born on December 18, 1947 in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late Ernest and Velda (Hinsdale) Petkovich. Mr. Petkovich proudly served in the US Army Reserves. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a member of the Millerton Gun Club.

He is survived by his loving wife, Terri Wells of Ancram, NY; a son, James Franklin Petkovich of Amenia, NY and a step-daughter, Victoria Martin of Okinawa, Japan. He is also survived by two brothers, Ernest J. Petkovich of Connecticut and Alan Petkovich of Dover Plains, NY; a sister, Jayne DellaRatta - Ratti of Dover Plains and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Evangeline and Elexis Petkovich. Besides his parents, Mr. Petkovich was predeceased by a son, Jeffery Petkovich.

Funeral services will be private. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
