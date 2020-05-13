|
Stuart James "Jim" Petkovich
Ancram - Stuart James "Jim" Petkovich, 72, a longtime resident of Ancram, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Ancram. Mr. Petkovich was a stationary engineer at the Wassaic Developmental Center for over 25 years.
Born on December 18, 1947 in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late Ernest and Velda (Hinsdale) Petkovich. Mr. Petkovich proudly served in the US Army Reserves. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf. He was a member of the Millerton Gun Club.
He is survived by his loving wife, Terri Wells of Ancram, NY; a son, James Franklin Petkovich of Amenia, NY and a step-daughter, Victoria Martin of Okinawa, Japan. He is also survived by two brothers, Ernest J. Petkovich of Connecticut and Alan Petkovich of Dover Plains, NY; a sister, Jayne DellaRatta - Ratti of Dover Plains and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Evangeline and Elexis Petkovich. Besides his parents, Mr. Petkovich was predeceased by a son, Jeffery Petkovich.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020