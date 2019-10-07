|
Subhash Jhanji
Milton - Subhash Jhanji, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died in his sleep at his home in Milton, as he had wished, on Friday morning, October 4, 2019, after a brief illness. Subhash is survived by his wife Bina, son Eric and his wife Sofia, daughter Ritu, and granddaughters Kali and Jessica.
Born in India on January 29, 1938, Subhash migrated to the US with his wife in the early sixties and earned his graduate degree from SUNY New Paltz. He taught history for five years at Friends Oakwood School in Poughkeepsie. He then taught social studies for almost three decades at Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie. Subhash was passionate about his subject and a dedicated teacher who was loved and respected by his students. He was an ardent follower of Gandhian and Quaker values of nonviolence and encouraged his students to think critically rather than follow blindly. Above all he had fun with his students and they loved hm for his scholarship and sense of humor.
Subhash was a famous cricket player in India with stellar records, but gave up cricket for tennis once he moved to the U.S. He won many a club tournament in tennis and coached Tennis at Spackenkill. Subhash was an avid traveller, always eager to immerse in other cultures and even took several trips abroad with his students and family. Subhash showered his family with love and will be dearly missed by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Cremation will be private.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 7, 2019