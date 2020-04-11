|
|
Sue Powers
1953-2020
Sue, a resident of Glendale AZ, a former resident of Dutchess County NY, passed away on Friday March 13, 2020. Sue was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Jane Powers and her sister Pamela Powers. She is survived by her two children Pamela and Sean Petrelli, grandson Sterling Petrelli, and brother John Powers.
Sue donated her body to science. A gathering for Sue will be held on June 27th from 2-6pm at the Millbrook Gun Club. If we are still in our current state a back up date will be September 19th from 2-6pm at the Millbrook Gun Club.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020