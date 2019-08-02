Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mid-Hudson Korean United Methodist Church
38 Jackson Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
Sun Ja Oh Obituary
Sun Ja Oh

Fishkill - Mrs. Sun Ja Oh, 85, a resident of Fishkill since 2009 and formerly of Hopewell Junction and Wappingers Falls, died Tuesday, July 30 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

She was a nurse, homemaker and a founding member of the Mid-Hudson Korean United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 40 years.

Born in Korea on August 12, 1933, she was the daughter of Jai Gun Yoo and Chung Ok Lee.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Se Uk Oh of Fishkill; son, Je Oh of Princeton; daughter Sandra Oh Clarke and her husband Michael Clarke of Fairfax, VA; son, James Oh and his wife Ju Yeon Ann of Los Altos, CA; and grandchildren Mitchell Clarke, Carolyn Clarke, Ceana Oh, and Kepler Oh.

Calling hours will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, with a brief prayer service to be held at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5 at the Mid-Hudson Korean United Methodist Church, 38 Jackson Road, Poughkeepsie. Interment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to benefit the educational programs at Mid-Hudson Korean United Methodist Church, 38 Jackson Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
