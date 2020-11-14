Susan Ann Macura
AMENIA, NY - Beloved Susan Macura, passed away peacefully at 8:57am on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Susan Ann Macura was born to John and Patricia Louise Macura on July 4, 1957 at Sharon Hospital. Susan is survived by her enduring rock star mother Patricia, her life long "twin" sister (Elaine), one multitalented brother (John), his steadfast wife of 33 years (Patti), and one incredible niece (Juliana), and her younger sisters (Nadine and Melissa), Melissa's husband (Brian), and two four-legged dog nephews Baxter and Ringo. Susan loved all animals, but especially adored her cats LaRue, and Ristrapo. Susan's dad, John Macura predecessed her on October 9, 2017.
Childhood: Susan grew up on Leedsville Road during a time when children played outdoors from sunup to sundown. She spent a lot of her time with her sister Elaine, her cousins Bob and Deb and the Erskine Family. During the winter, the family went skiing at various locations (Jug End, Bittersweet, Hob Nob), ice skating at Spingarn's lake, and snowmobiling throughout the area. During the summer, the family used the cement above ground swimming pool Dad had built, had picnics, played softball, badminton, horseshoes, whiffle ball, tennis in the road and rode bikes everywhere. Every year the Macura family would take a day trip to the Danbury Fair with a huge carload of children. One of Mom and Dad's rules was the children were not allowed to play at the Sand and Gravel. The first thing we did was head there to have some fun even though we knew it was dangerous.
When we were growing up, each spring Dad would purchase a rake for all us since he needed our help to caretake for Mrs. Spingarn on her local Leedsville Road estate. All the siblings are used to working hard and doing a great job. Susan went on to be a lawyer since she wanted to help people even when they had no money to pay her. One of Susan's favorite jobs was the editor of some of the local newspapers. She had a wonderful time going to many different events in the area, taking pictures and writing intriguing stories. For the last couple of years, Susan had been a substitute teacher. She enjoyed working with and helping the students. Another job that made Susan very happy was working at the Sharon Playhouse. She enjoyed working with the staff and watching all the plays. She told us about some fun things the staff did like ordering in food from local restaurants and she was asked to be the light person one night which she found enjoyable.
Susan was an avid reader of books. She read an extensive variety of books from history, autobiographies, political, fiction, nonfiction, children's books, mysteries and many more. Quite often I would be asked to stop by the library and pick up her books which could be10-20 depending on what came in. She loved to bake. I enjoyed her chocolate drop cookies, but she made great cream puffs, 7-up cake, chocolate raspberry cheesecake, brownies and other interesting items. She liked to try new recipes.
In lieu of flowers, Susan respectfully asked you to please support the Amenia Library, P.O. Box 27, Amenia, NY 12501. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
.