|
|
Susan Ann Morey
Poughkeepsie - Susan Ann Morey, 57, passed peacefully (May 17th, 2020) at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. She was born April 11th, 1963 at St. Francis Hospital. She graduated in 1981 from Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Ashford University. She was employed as a Labor and Delivery Technician at Vassar Brothers Medical Center for 29 years.
She married her husband Steven Morey Sr. on October 16th, 1988 at Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, New York. She is survived by her husband and their children Stephanie and her partner McCabe Glass, Steven Jr. and his partner Amber Eriksson, and Shaun and his partner Michael Soto. Her siblings Wendy Sisk (husband: Jeffrey), William Shaw (wife: Sharon) and David Shaw (wife: Phyllis). Her nieces and nephews, Jessica, Brittnie, Nicholas, Joseph, Alex, Danielle, Candice, Kirsten, Madison, David Jr., Casey, Gary, and Cyndy. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Linda Morey and brother-in-law Peter Morey, along with several cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents William (2011) and Patricia (1998) Shaw.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pleasant Valley and was active in the choir. She will always be remembered for her compassion and willingness to help others, no matter the circumstances. She absolutely loved time with her family and her three children were the center of her world.
Funeral services at this time will be private. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020