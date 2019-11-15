|
Susan Barone
Highland - Susan Barone age 96, a resident of Highland, N.Y. passed away peacefully on November 14th at Hudson Valley Rehabilitation Center. Born in Little Falls, N.Y. on December 12, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Assunta Liscio. She married Alphonse Barone on June 26, 1949 in St. Augustine Church, Highland, N.Y.
She is survived by her son Alan and his wife Lisa and daughter in law MaryBeth; five grandsons, Joseph and wife Alycia; Anthony; Jeremy and fiancé Victoria; Andrew and fiancé Brooke and Nicholas and fiancé Sheri. Three great grandchildren Emilia, Niko and Synneva; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her late husband Alphonse (1998), and son Eugene (2018) as well as her three brothers Rocco, Pasquale and Michael of Little Falls, N.Y. also, many brothers in law and sisters in law, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Susan graduated from Highland Schools and Kissler Business School in Poughkeepsie. She was employed by several companies in Poughkeepsie, before she joined her family's business and became an officer of Eugene Ossie, Inc. before retiring in 1988. Susan was raised from an early age in Highland by the Ossie and Griffo Family.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 17th from 3-7pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, 38 Main St., Highland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 18th at 10:00 am at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, Highland, NY followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
The Barone family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Nurses, Aides and staff at Hudson Valley Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the and the Ladies Auxiliary of The Highland Hose Co.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019