Susan Behnke
Red Hook - Susan Barbara (Gilmore) Behnke 59, of Red Hook, NY passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020 with her family at her side.
Susan was born on August 9, 1960 in Binghamton, NY to William and Nancy Gilmore.
After graduating from Roy C Ketchum High School, she eventually married and relocated to Red Hook, NY. Susan was employed as a bank teller with Rhinebeck Bank for both their Red Hook and Rhinebeck branches. In addition, she was also employed at Livingston Family Practice in Livingston, NY. Currently and for many years, she had been employed at Hannaford Supermarket in Red Hook where she was surrounded by her loving coworkers and colleagues.
Her mother Nancy Gilmore predeceases Susan. She is survived by her father William Gilmore of Goshen, CT; her son and daughter in law Ryan and Christine Behnke of Southbury CT along with her beloved grandchildren Lincoln, Tenley, and Hudson Behnke; her life partner Jerry Camisasca of Red Hook, NY; her siblings, Kimberly (Richard) Wheeler of Whitney Point, NY, and William (Corina) Gilmore, Jr of Goshen, CT; as well as several nieces, extended family and countless friends and colleagues.
Her family would like to thank the many Physicians and Nurses who took extraordinary care of Susan at Vassar Hospital
Due to current restrictions, visitation and graveside services will be private. Interment will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Community members and friends of Susan are invited to line up at a social distance starting at Copy Cat Printers- 7364 S. Broadway, Red Hook to Hannaford's. Friends will gather "apart" bring your own candle and claim your/your family's spot by 7:00pm and at 7:15 light a candle in unison in memory of Susan. We will stand still, have a few minutes of silence, then depart by 7:25pm. For more information, please visit-"Saying Goodbye to Susan" on Facebook.
Memorial donations may be made in Susan's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020