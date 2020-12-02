1/1
Susan Borchardt
1942 - 2020
Susan Borchardt

Fishkill - Susan Borchardt, a local area resident since 1968 and formerly of Dearborn, MI, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was 78.

Daughter of the late Rudolph and Ruth (Montgomery) Papst, Sue was born in Detroit, MI on April 9, 1942. She earned a master's degree in education from Wayne State University and worked for many years as an exercise instructor for the Town of Wappinger Senior Center. Sue was a longtime member of the Fishkill United Methodist Church, where she was active in the church's music ministry program.

On December 18, 1965, she married Kerry H. Borchardt in Southfield, MI. Kerry survives at home in Fishkill.

Additional survivors include two sons: Scot Borchardt of Campbell Hall and Kevin Borchardt & his wife Jacqueline of New Jersey; her brother, Alan Papst of Hawaii; and other relatives & friends.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Rev. Micah Coleman Campbell officiating. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to benefit the music ministry at Fishkill United Methodist Church, 38 Broad Street, Fishkill, NY 12524.

For livestreaming access and online tributes, you can visit Sue's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
