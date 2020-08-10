Susan DeMattio
Red Hook - Susan A. DeMattio, 78, of Red Hook, NY, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Born on January 12, 1942, in Hackensack, NY, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Bigley) Mitchell. Susan married Harold DeMattio on July 14th, 1962 at St. Peter's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY, and he survives at home in Red Hook.
Susan passion was always children. In addition to raising her family, Susan owned and operated her day care, which was based in Hyde Park, NY. She also worked for a number of years with CVS.
Susan was a communicant of St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook, NY and a member of their Ladies Guild.
In addition to her loving husband of 58 years, she is survived by her daughter and son in law, Kathy and Antonio Dellaripa of Rhinebeck, NY; her daughter in law, Anna DeMattio of Millbrook, NY; her grandchildren, Coryne DeMattio and Antonio "AJ" Dellaripa; along with extended family and friends.
Her son, Richard DeMattio predeceased her.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Burial will be at St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made in Susan's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memorial.
Due to current COVID 19 restrictions and NYS guidelines- facility capacity at visitation & Mass will be limited. We kindly ask that all those who wish to pay their respects to the DeMattio family- in addition to adhering to facility capacity guidelines- please wear facemask, and adhere to social distancing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
.