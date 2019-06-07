|
|
Susan E. Raudnael
Town of Newburgh - Susan E. Raudnael, a longtime Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was 61.
Daughter of the late Edward G. and Elizabeth (Torma) Jenkins, she was born on December 22, 1957 in Valley Stream, NY.
Susan worked as a cashier/bakery clerk for Shoprite of Newburgh on N. Plank Rd., and as a cashier at Mt. St. Mary's College. She loved being around people, art and animals, and enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.
In addition to her companion of 23 years, Timothy Quirk of Newburgh, Susan leaves behind, three sons, Edward Raudnael of Poughkeepsie, Christopher Raudnael of Yonkers and Kenneth Quirk of Newburgh; a daughter, Stephanie (William, III) Raudnael-Vittorini of Poughkeepsie; stepchildren, Timothy Quirk, Jr. of Beacon and Amanda Quirk of Newburgh; one brother, Gillbert (Charlene) Jenkins of Sayville, NY; and grandchildren William IV, and Jonathan.
Visitation for family and friends will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. A Funeral Service will follow visitation at 5:00 pm, at the funeral home with the Rev. Ernst A. Mossi officiating.
Private cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan's memory to either St. Jude's Research Hospital at stjude.org/memorial or to the Hudson Valley SPCA at [email protected]
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 7, 2019