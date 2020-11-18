Susan J. Swanson
Elizaville - Susan Jane Swanson, 60, of Elizaville, NY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born May 22, 1960, in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Devaughn Westover and Clare Westover of Pennsylvania.
Susan married John Pearson on July 1, 1997 in East Fishkill, NY. John predeceased her on December 31, 2016.
Susan loved spending time at her "River High Estate" on the St. Lawrence River. But most of all, spending time with her many friends that were family to her and spoiling her grandson. Whether it was riding her motorcycle with her riding buddies, a night out on the town, or getting together with her "Bunco Bitches" and having fun. She truly knew how to live big in everything she did.
In addition to her mother, Claire, Susan is survived by her sons, Aj Swanson of Clifton Park, NY, and Tyler Swanson of Rotterdam, NY; her grandson Caleb Wes Swanson; her brother, Tommy Westover of PA; and her beloved pups, Sukie &Sadie; in addition to extended family and countless friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Susan's memory to the St. Bernard Rescue Foundation c/o Carol Varner Beck 800 Elk Creek Rd., Tail, OR 97541.
Friends may call at Burnett & White Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4 to 7PM. A funeral service will be held at 7PM.
Due to Covid-19/ NYS Guidelines- masks, social distancing, & capacity limitations will be adhered too. During visitation, please be respectful to those who may be waiting to visit by keeping your stay brief if possible. Your patience is appreciated. Thank you.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
