1/1
Susan J. Swanson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan J. Swanson

Elizaville - Susan Jane Swanson, 60, of Elizaville, NY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born May 22, 1960, in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Devaughn Westover and Clare Westover of Pennsylvania.

Susan married John Pearson on July 1, 1997 in East Fishkill, NY. John predeceased her on December 31, 2016.

Susan loved spending time at her "River High Estate" on the St. Lawrence River. But most of all, spending time with her many friends that were family to her and spoiling her grandson. Whether it was riding her motorcycle with her riding buddies, a night out on the town, or getting together with her "Bunco Bitches" and having fun. She truly knew how to live big in everything she did.

In addition to her mother, Claire, Susan is survived by her sons, Aj Swanson of Clifton Park, NY, and Tyler Swanson of Rotterdam, NY; her grandson Caleb Wes Swanson; her brother, Tommy Westover of PA; and her beloved pups, Sukie &Sadie; in addition to extended family and countless friends.

Memorial donations may be made in Susan's memory to the St. Bernard Rescue Foundation c/o Carol Varner Beck 800 Elk Creek Rd., Tail, OR 97541.

Friends may call at Burnett & White Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4 to 7PM. A funeral service will be held at 7PM.

Due to Covid-19/ NYS Guidelines- masks, social distancing, & capacity limitations will be adhered too. During visitation, please be respectful to those who may be waiting to visit by keeping your stay brief if possible. Your patience is appreciated. Thank you.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burnett & White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved