Susan L. Tortarella
Conway, SC - Susan L. Tortarella, 72, formerly of Poughkeepsie and a recent resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on November 23, 2020, at the Conway Medical Center in Conway, SC after a long battle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure.
Born, October 13, 1948 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter to the late Edwin and Grace Irving Weis.
On November 4, 1968 in Poughkeepsie, she married George J. Tortarella Jr. Mr. Tortarella predeceased her on March 15, 2018.
Sue worked for and retired from New York Telephone in Poughkeepsie after many years.
She was a parishioner of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, and donated to many worthy causes. She loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and her dog, Raisin.
Survivors include two sons, George Tortarella and wife, Michelle, of Myrtle Beach, and Troy Tortarella and wife, Alicia, of Highland; five grandchildren, Vanessa, Shayla, Anthony, Mia, and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, William Weis.
Calling hours will be Sunday, November 29th from 2 to 5pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Morris on Monday, November 30th at 1 PM at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Mausoleum at St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
The Tortarella family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.com
)
Masks will be required and proper COVID precautions will be observed.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.