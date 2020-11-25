1/1
Susan L. Tortarella
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan L. Tortarella

Conway, SC - Susan L. Tortarella, 72, formerly of Poughkeepsie and a recent resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina passed away on November 23, 2020, at the Conway Medical Center in Conway, SC after a long battle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure.

Born, October 13, 1948 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter to the late Edwin and Grace Irving Weis.

On November 4, 1968 in Poughkeepsie, she married George J. Tortarella Jr. Mr. Tortarella predeceased her on March 15, 2018.

Sue worked for and retired from New York Telephone in Poughkeepsie after many years.

She was a parishioner of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, and donated to many worthy causes. She loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and her dog, Raisin.

Survivors include two sons, George Tortarella and wife, Michelle, of Myrtle Beach, and Troy Tortarella and wife, Alicia, of Highland; five grandchildren, Vanessa, Shayla, Anthony, Mia, and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, William Weis.

Calling hours will be Sunday, November 29th from 2 to 5pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Morris on Monday, November 30th at 1 PM at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Mausoleum at St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

The Tortarella family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.com)

Masks will be required and proper COVID precautions will be observed.

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweet's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved