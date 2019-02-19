Susan M. Fowx



Rhinebeck - Susan M. Fowx, 70, of Livingston passed away Friday, February 15,2019, at Archcare at Ferncliff Nursing Home.



Sue was the administrative assistant, and has worked at Ferncliff for 47 years.



She was born November 17, 1948 at St. Francis Hospital and was raised in Highland and Poughkeepsie.



On May 23, 1970 she married Jerri Fowx at Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Hyde Park.



Sue was predeceased by her parents Kathleen Bowe and Thomas Gaffney; her brother Thomas "Bud" Gaffney and her brother-in-law Bernard Patynski.



She is survived by her husband Jerri of Livingston ; her son and daughter-in-law Trevor and Jade (Platania) Fowx of Rhinebeck, and the granddaughters she loved so much Beau Elizabeth and Charli Grace Fowx. In addition, she is survived by a sister Maryellen (Richard) Wayne of Hyde Park, and Kathleen Patynski of Marco Island; a brother Richard (Dale) Gaffney of Highland ; a sister-in-law June Chamberlain of Highland and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and the staff and "family" at Ferncliff Nursing Home for their exceptional care and friendship during Sue's illness.



There are no calling hours



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Good Shepherd Church, Rhinebeck.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 2678 South Rd., #103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601



Arrangements are under the direction of Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.



Arrangements are under the direction of Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.