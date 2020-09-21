1/1
Susan M. Smith
Susan M. Smith

Susan M. Smith, 64, passed away September 14, 2020 at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Susan was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Paul & Doris Teal (née Cole) in January 1956. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1974.

She is survived by her loving husband, John of 30 years, two daughters, four step-daughters and 18 grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her father, Paul Teal, her mother, Doris Teal, her sister, Beverly Teal Wright & her brother, Paul Stanley Teal.

The Memorial Service will be held on September 27th, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fountainhead Memorial in Palm Bay, FL.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
3217273977
