Susan M. Smith



Susan M. Smith, 64, passed away September 14, 2020 at Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Susan was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Paul & Doris Teal (née Cole) in January 1956. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1974.



She is survived by her loving husband, John of 30 years, two daughters, four step-daughters and 18 grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her father, Paul Teal, her mother, Doris Teal, her sister, Beverly Teal Wright & her brother, Paul Stanley Teal.



The Memorial Service will be held on September 27th, 2020 at 1:00pm at Fountainhead Memorial in Palm Bay, FL.









