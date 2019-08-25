|
|
Susan M. Sorbo
Amenia - Susan M. Sorbo, 60, a lifelong area resident died peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her loving sister's home in Ancram, NY. Susan worked at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT in the house keeping department for 25 years prior to her retirement. She was greatly admired for her hard work and dedication to the residents of Sharon Health Care and to their families.
Born October 31, 1958 in Poughkeepsie, NY she was the daughter of the late Cecil Dykeman and Audrey (Coon) Dykeman who resides in Hudson, NY. Susan was a 1976 graduate of Stissing Mountain High School in Pine Plains. She also attended Dutchess County BOCES where she received secretarial training. On August 11, 1984 in Pine Plains she married Terrance Sorbo. Mr. Sorbo died September 5, 1997. Susan had a great affection for animals, especially her loving cat Max. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and her many dear friends.
In addition to her mother, Susan is survived by three sisters; Dianna Williams of Ancram, JoAnne Harrison and her companion Herman Meccariello of Ancram and Theresa Cause and her husband William of Red Hook, NY, her brother in law, Raymond Harrison of Pine Plains and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Barry Dykeman of West Taghkanic, NY in 1989.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 25, 2019